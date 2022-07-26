The entry of a celestial fireball into the atmosphere was captured last night by cameras in southern Uruguay and also in neighboring Argentina.In our country, the phenomenon was recorded by an All Sky camera installed at Liceo No. 1 Dr. Roberto Taruselli, in the town of Dolores. This recording device reaches 90 kilometers in height and covers a radius of 200 kilometers.As reported by Channel 11 of Fray Bentos, the object appeared in the sky in the north and disappeared seven seconds later to the southwest, lighting up the sky with a remarkable scale of bright green colors.The phenomenon was seen with the naked eye by several people from Dolores.The passage of the fireball was also recorded in the Argentine city of Rosario, where it was filmed by the Charlie meteocam in the northern part of the city.(Translated by Google)