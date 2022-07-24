Stranded people who had to be assisted by security forces, landslides, impassable roads, power cuts and lack of provision of drinking water or telephone connectivity caused by a storm of snow and wind last night and today in the Chubut towns of El Bolsón, El Hoyo , Lago Puelo, Epuyén, El Maitén, Esquel and Trevelín.while the Army provided its facilities to accommodate people who were in transit and whose groups could not continue traveling, in addition to bringing food to the respective shelters, according to the ADN Sur portal.Meanwhile, the National Gendarmerie today rescued 47 people who were stranded amid heavy snowfall in an area near the mountain range, called the "Curva de los Guanacos", in the province of Chubut, sources from the security force reported.(Translated by Google)