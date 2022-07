© Unknown

"The conclusive findings of this research are that the three GAST [global average surface temperature] datasets are not a valid representation of reality."

"In fact, the magnitude of their historical data adjustments, that removed their cyclical temperature patterns, are totally inconsistent with published and credible U.S. and other temperature data."

"Misrepresentation, exaggeration, cherry picking or outright lying pretty much covers all the so-called evidence marshalled in support of the theory of catastrophic global warming caused by fossil fuels and CO 2 ."

used to show global warming and promote the command-and-control Net Zero agendaThis amazing fact from research by Professor Ross McKitrickincluding the one compiled by the Met Office, which continue to show higher global temperatures compared with other reliable measurements made by satellites and meteorological balloons.Airports are arguably uniquely unsuitable for providing an insight into global temperatures. Many of them are major industrial complexes spread over miles of heat-radiating tarmac and concrete, containing industrial buildings and subject to constant super-heated jet exhausts measuring hundreds of degrees centigrade.is compiled by the University of East Anglia Climate Research Unit in collaboration with the Met Office,runs the Goddard Institute for Space Studies GISS record, whileis compiled by the U.S. national weather service.As I have noted on numerous occasions, all three datasets have made significant adjustments, which has had the effect ofAs the Daily Sceptic reported on Monday,recently told the U.S. Government that over the last several decades,These false and manipulated data were said to be an "egregious violation of scientific method".A few days of hot weather would in the past have attracted 'Phew What a Scorcher' headlines, but now these are written along the lines The Met Office regularly proclaims the temperature at Heathrow, seemingly desperate to promote the highest measurement it can find. Meanwhile the BBC fills its climate page with stories like : "Heatwave: Can I refuse to work?"The preponderance of airport data in the global surface temperature record has been known for a number of years, although little discussion about the matter can be found in mainstream media or academic literature. In a paper published in 2010 from the University of Guelph in Ontario noted that theMcKitrick noted thatGHCN is said to apply correcting adjustments, but after 1990 their magnitude "gets implausibly large".The above graph is given by Professor McKitrick to showto GHCN from 1890 to 2010.andThe data going back to 1890 presumably refer to sites that became airports. For instance, Chicago's O'Hare Airport was an orchard field with a measuring thermometer in the late 1800s and retains the ORD code to this day. The large jump after 1990 is clearly visible in all three graphs.In 2017, three climate writers Drs. James Wallace, Joseph D'Aleo and Craig Idso, wrote a paper that examined the validity of the NOAA, NASA and HadCRUT data. The conclusions reached were agreed by a number of academics including Dr. Richard Keen, Instructor Emeritus of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University of Colorado and Dr. Anthony Lupo, Professor in Atmospheric Science at the University of Missouri.The Wallace authors were interested in the numerous adjustments that are made to the surface temperature record, a habit that continues to this day.'Hottest' years ever are declared, despite the fact that theThe global temperature pause from 1998 to around 2012 has been adjusted out of the fifth edition ofalthough it is still obvious from the satellite and balloon record. According to the satellite record, rarely mentioned in the mainstream media, the recent run ofSimilar adjustments are seen in all three datasets; the three authors are not impressed:Again, we refer to the words of Profs Happer and Lindzen:Almost every plank that supports Net Zero is provided by these surface temperature datasets, amplified by climate models. They are at the centre of the grim pronouncements made by the IPCC and loyally passed on by mainstream messengers. Time, perhaps, to look in detail at temperature datasets boosted by jet exhausts and constant upward adjustments, along with climate forecasting models that are invariably wrong, to see if the science is quite as 'settled' as defined by elite political opinions.