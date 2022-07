© US Army /Sgt. James Lefty Larimer



"where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, was the right call, but means only one thing... That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

They have tens of thousands of additional tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery pieces to replace combat losses. Russia has a decisive advantage in air power. Putin's military-industrial capacity to continue making missiles, rockets, and artillery shells has been diminished because of sanctions, but still functions.

Last Sunday when the remaining Ukrainian soldier withdrew from Lysychansk , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said evacuating his troops from the cityWhile many in the West would like that to be true,The most likely result for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) if they continue fighting the Russians is thatA sober analysis of the capacity of the of the two armed forces, an assessment of the military fundamentals that have historically proven decisive on the battlefield, and an examination of the sustainability potential for both sides, make it plain that Russia will almost certainly win a tactical victory.Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Arestovych said that, to the contrary, the withdrawals in Severodonetsk and Lysychansk weren't defeats at all, but instead "successful" in that he claimedThis is a common belief in the West but one not borne out by the facts.In some instances, fighting tenaciously in the face of considerable enemy superiority can prove to be the difference between victory and defeat. For example, in the famous Battle of the Bulge, the U.S. 101Airborne Division refused to surrender in Bastogne even after it had been surrounded and cut off by the advancing German army.The U.S. commander, however, had good reason to hold on even against an enemy with overwhelming numbers of artillery and tanks: as soon as the fog and cloud cover broke, the U.S. commander could expect massive air support to break the back of the German assaults and aerial resupply of ammunition and food to Bastogne's defenders. More critically, Gen. George S. Patton's 4Armored Division was also racing north to relieve the 101The much-ballyhooed supply of " heavy weapons " from the West that both Zelensky and Arestovych claim is coming will not be enough to turn the tide. Not even close. Zelensky advisor Mykhailo Podolyak correctly noted that the minimum needed by Ukraine to have a chance at reaching parity with the Russian invaders would require modern kit in the range of 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks, and 300 rocket launchers.As detailed by The Kiel Institute for the World Economy To date, no other help is being considered.The ramifications of this mismatch should be clear: despite numerous and boisterous claims of Western support, it is militarily unsound for Ukraine to base its defense plans on the hope that major quantities of high quality Western heavy weapons will show up to help Ukraine stop the Russians.The reason is that, like in all modern wars, military victory or defeat inand less on the platforms of war. For all its major missteps in the opening round, active force of 900,000 whereas Ukraine had approximately 250,000 Both sides have suffered egregious casualties since February -The impact on the battlefields of the Ukrainian disadvantages in weaponry and personnel is stark and unambiguous.In a recent New York Times expose, Megan Specia wrote that a Ukrainian colonel admitted thatAs units like the one Specia described fall back from one city to the next, there is no military foundation upon which to base the hope that the Russian offensive will be stopped.Moscow can replenish its personnel losses from an existing pool of relatively trained personnel.Whereas most of Ukraine's manufacturing capacity has been methodically destroyed.In short, there is no valid military path through which Ukraine can hope that trading space for time will result in stopping Russia's methodical progress through Ukraine - much less reverse it.In the end, Russia is still likely to achieve a tactical victory.Continuing to give verbal support to Ukraine and claiming that eventually, Kyiv's side will win the war is not likely to change the outcome and is likely to result in a policy failure for Washington.No one wants to negotiate from a position of weakness with an invading power, but the harsh truth is that the longer Zelensky and his Western supporters continue pursuing unrealistic objectives, the more likely Ukraine eventually suffers an outright military defeat