Further flooding in Afghanistan has affected parts of the east, south, south-east, and central regions of the country and caused more fatalities.Reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) say 39 people have now lost their lives in flooding in the country since 05 July. Nineteen people died in flooding in the country in late June.Since 07 July, flooding has affected the provinces of Uruzgan, Kandahar, Zabul, Paktia, Ghazni, Logar, Khost, Paktya, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan.across the provinces of Uruzgan (20), Ghazni (6), Nuristan (7), Paktia (3) and Zabul (3). Nine of those killed were children, including six in Ghazni and three in Paktia provinces. Fourteen people have been injured.The heavy rains have damaged or destroyed around 2,900 houses and disrupted livelihoods. Critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges have also been impacted.Furthermore, the heavy rains have also displaced two unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in several villages of Paktya province. Reportedly, the controlled explosions of the mines helped prevent further casualties. UNOCHA said the risk of unearthed explosives will increase as heavy rains continue.