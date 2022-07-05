Ghana police fired tear gas and arrested more than two dozen protesters in the capital Accra on Tuesday after a demonstration over soaring living costs turned violent.The West African nation,and hammered by the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, has seenPresident Nana Akufo-Addo is under increasing pressure to address the higher cost of food and fuel.Clad in red and black, hundreds of protesters gathered in Accra,protester Baba Musah, who repairs mobile phones for a living, told AFP. "We are suffering."Trader Rita Okyere also took aim at Akufo-Addo, demanding "change".Okyere added: This government has run out of ideas.The protest started peacefully at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, but a stand-off with authorities resulted in a clash when protesters pelted police with objects.Security officers retaliated by firing tear gas, according to AFP journalists at the scene.Police said in a statement that 12 officers were injured, police vehicles were damaged, and that they had "no option but to use tear gas and water cannons to subdue the rioting and restore order".They later confirmed that 29 protesters had been arrested "for their participation in violent attacks on the police".The protest was organised by pressure group Arise Ghana, and joined by politicians such as prominent opposition MP Sam George.He told journalists: Before Akufo-Addo became president,. What offence have we committed?as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.