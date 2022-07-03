In the last week, it was revealed that 4 separate volcanoes within Alaska are displaying signs of magmatic uplift, including two which are near populated cities. One of these volcanoes is Mount Edgecumbe which is relatively close to the town of Sitka. Meanwhile in New Zealand, a crater lake heating phase began at the Ruapehu volcano, marking a new upward trend in activity. And in Nicaragua, the San Cristobal volcano produced a moderate sized eruption on June 26th. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.