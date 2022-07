© Matt Perdie/Breitbart News



"She told me she didn't want me to appoint my attorney general. We didn't talk about human trafficking. That was the only time that I spoke to her since she went to Guatemala, and the topic was not immigration. I do think that we need greater communication between the government of the United States and our government at least."

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has not spoken to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris since January and says "greater communication" is needed between Guatemala and the United States to address the countries' ongoing migration crisis.Giammattei told Breitbart News during a wide-ranging interview in Washington, DC, on Tuesday thatU.S. President Joe Biden assigned Harris to lead efforts to address the "root causes" of migration in March 2021 in response to surging numbers of migrants illegally entering the U.S. through Mexico.Harris said at a CEO Summit in June, well over one year after Biden appointed her as border czar,Harris's claim of progresson a monthly basis, however.Border officials reported encounteringcrossing the border illegally for the past three consecutive months, sky-high numbers not seen in at least two decades. The overall number of illegal migrant encounters under Biden continues to far outpace numbers seen under the Trump administration.Asked if he felt Harris was doing her job as border czar sufficiently or if she could do more, Giammattei said, "I could tell you that I don't know the powers of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding programs with us."In their January 2022 phone call, the White House claimed Harris and Giammattei spoke about her agenda to address migration's "root causes," human smuggling, and "holding corrupt actors accountable," a possible reference toGiammattei's reappointment of Porras in May, which Giammattei noted was discussed in his phone call with Harris in January, has been an ongoing source of contention between the United States and Guatemala.accusing her of using her position to "protect her political allies.", and a spokesman for his office told Breitbart News he believes the Biden administration has its own political motives behind its move to sanction Porras.The White House also noted in its summary of the January phone call thatbut the Giammattei spokesman said,Giammattei's interview with Breitbart News occurred while the president was on an official tour in the United States. The president's visit included meeting with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and appearing at the Organization of American States and at the annual International Religious Freedom Summit.