"The XaverTM 1000 determines the most suitable approach to ensure successful life-saving missions in a variety of operational scenarios, such as hostage rescue situations. A high-resolution 3D view and other powerful tools of the system provide an exceptional level of situational awareness. Being able to achieve a high level of sensitivity, the Xaver™ 1000 is a true game-changer for special forces and law enforcement teams conducting urban and rural operations that require reliable information regarding hidden live objects."

Camero-Tech, a member of Samy Katsav Group - SK Group which engage in developing, producing and marketing ofthat offers operational capabilities to military forces, law enforcement agencies, Intelligence units, and first responders. The system will be unveiled for the first time at thethat will open tomorrow (Monday) in Paris.According to Camero, the Xaver™ 1000 has an AI-based tracking algorithm of live targets and its ownLive objects can be seen in high resolution down to the level of specific body parts. This includes whether an object is sitting, standing or lying down, even after they have been stationary for a long period of time.The system also enables users to measure the height of objects and decide whether they are adults, children, or animals, resulting in a clear operational advantage and the ability to 'step into the known'.Operable by a single user and ready for use with the push of a button, themaking this an essential system for military, law enforcement, search & rescue teams and intelligence units operating in various situations, including hostile urban environments and of natural disaster sites.The Xaver™ 1000 is controlled by an embedded 10.1'' touchscreen display with a simple user interface for intuitive interpretation. The display also features easy menu navigation and integrated data recording and playback for post-mission analysis, training and debriefing. Completely radiation safe, the system meets human exposure international standards.Amir Beeri, CEO and founder of Camero, says: