© Getty Images



In remarks (pdf) before a congressional hearing on Feb. 23, 2021, Stenger called the events of Jan. 6 "a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse." He called for an investigation of "professional agitators" at the January 6 protests.



"There is an opportunity to learn lessons from the events of January 6th," he testified. "Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators."

-Epoch Times

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a special assistant in the White House during the Trump administration, will take the stand to provide intel on last year's Capitol insurrection and the administration's response.



The House panel has yet to explain the newly added 1 p.m. hearing after Washington lawmakers were away on a two-week recess. The committee said last week no more hearings would be held until July.

-NY Post

Michael Stenger, the former US Senate sergeant-at-arms in charge of security during the January 6, 2021 US Capitol breach, died on Monday at the age of 71. The cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately clear.A resident of Falls Church, VA,who had originally hired Stenger for the post in 2018.Stenger was responsible forStenger's death was reported by Fox News' Chad Pergram on Monday, and tweeted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who said that he was "found dead today."According to former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund,after it became obvious that large crowds were amassing on Jan. 6.Stenger said that the J6 riot went "well beyond disobedience."