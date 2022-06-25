Democrats have temporarily pushed pause on the January 6th hearings in order to lead an insurrection against the federal government.After closing down their presentation entitled "How Trump Undermined Institutional Authority", Democrats raced to join the crowd surrounding the Supreme Court building. "Rigged! Rigged decision!" shouted Senator Elizabeth Warren."Which is why the Supreme Court cannot stand! To the streets!" she shouted, then returned to the House for a speech on why Trump's words were directly responsible for violence.At publishing time, the January 6 committee had resumed its hearings to the stark sound of no one caring.