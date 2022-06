1) Experiments on mentally ill people:

2) Research of mosquitoes as carriers of vector-born infections:

US funding sent to US facility in Ukraine, in which they conducted experiments to use mosquitos as vectors, and 30% of scientists involved are formerly related to WMDs.

3) Historical facts on US military and biological activities:

4) Analysis of Tularemia and Hepatitis outbreaks:

5) Training of Ukrainian specialists in the Field Epidemiology Training Program:

6) Hunter Biden's lobbying of Metabiota:

7) Pentagon website statement on US biological activities in the former Soviet Union:

US Administration admittance to 46 biolabs in Ukraine.

8) So that was a lot of information thrown on you, but what does it mean?

Russia is directly accusing the upper echelons of US DNC, along with subservient non-government and foreign entities, of crimes against humanity.

NEW BIO BRIEF FROM RUSSIARussian Ministry of Defense releases new official briefing, slides and documentation pertaining to US biological malfeasance! Direct accusations of violation of the Nuremberg Code and more direct evidence against Hunter Biden!I will break this into parts to explain each slide.Here Russia shows a series of facilities they are accusing of unethical medical experimentation and in violation of the Nuremberg Code.They show a black site experimental lab in Kharkov, 4 million dollar facility built with funds from the Pentagon, disguised as a pharmaceutical facility.These allegations are not to be taken lightly. The punishment for the accused crime is death.Remember that Russia is hyper focused on Veterinary facilities and animal vectors for biological weapons. Think Mariupol and Nicaragua. Very similar to the US DARPA program Insect Allies, that uses bug armies to "counteract disease" and prevent famine to crops.In the next slide, Russia builds on the former slide of US using animal vectors to target humans, livestock, and crops. They go on to show the numbers of infectious human, animal, and plant diseases that were unleashed on Cuba in the 80s, amid tensions between US and Cuba during the Cold War.And given we know the US has these capabilities, it's highly probable Castro was telling the truth. That's not an endorsement of Fidel Castro, but the US are not innocent.Russia then goes to show supporting reports of CIA involvement with African Swine Fever outbreak in Cuba.In this slide, Russia addresses the agreement between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Black and Veatch (Think Biden), and the US Defensive Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). They show formal documentation for legal " EXPANSION" of laboratories. The US was supposed to go in and destroy the post-Soviet WMDs, not take them over and expand production.They then go on to show theHere Russia goes over US documentation showing US training Ukrainians to compile and analyze data. Essentially justThere is however one extremely important nugget highlighted in the middle.Ukrainian Health Specialist flew to Atlanta, Georgia, to meet with CDC "to discuss possible CDC assistance in developing guidelines for infectious disease surveillance in laboratory networks and in assessing laboratory systems in Ukraine and the development of a strategic plan for establishing a laboratory network."Media got caught lying again.Pertaining to this slide Russia reiterates:As always, the Russians accuse the Democratic Party of being the source of this plot. This time they includeand his family connections with Rosemont Seneca, as well as now acting (alleged) Commander in Chief, Joe Biden used his son Hunter.Also featured as a main investor of Metabiota is none other thanvia his foundation.Russia then references the HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP EMAILS as proof of dirty dealings with Ukraine to use this high influence of those involved with Metabiota, to get into Ukraine.Here on the the final slide, Russia addresses the infamous US DoD statement from 06/09/22, pertaining to theRussia responds with a barrage of questions to the Pentagon about their involvement with this plot. Essentially giving the DoD the opportunity here to throw Biden and the other ideologues under the bus. Please read the entire response directly from the Russian Ministry of Defense below:Russian Ministry of Defense response to US Statement on 06/09/22: ​​​​ 🔹In addition, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that on June 9, the Pentagon website published an official statement about U.S. biological activities in the post-Soviet countries. The U.S. administration admits the funding of 46 Ukrainian biolaboratories and the relations between the U.S. Department of Defence and the Scientific-Technological Centre of Ukraine (STCU).🔹At the same time, it reflects the peculiarities of the implementation of the Nunn-Lugar joint threat reduction programme in the post-Soviet countries, one of the purposes of which was the involvement ofallegedly to🔹This kind of attempt of the U.S. administration to whitewash its tarnished reputation turned out to be a 'prosecutor's dream': the document cites facts of the Pentagon's military-biological activities in Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union, as well as indicates the accomplices of the American military department: the State Department and the U.S. Department of Energy.❓Why was the work commissioned by the Pentagon, while its subject matter did not correspond to the current problems of public healthcare in Ukraine?❓What was the purpose of the participation of U.S. military officials in biological research in Ukraine, while the work was carried out under conditions of secrecy with restricted access of Ukrainian professionals to information and facilities?❓Why were strains of pathogenic microorganisms, potential agents of biological weapons, and biomaterials of Ukrainian citizens exported from the country without clearly declared purposes?❓Why do the U.S. and Ukraine obscure the military-biological cooperation in international reports under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), while the U.S. has been blocking the development of its verification mechanism since 2001?❓Why are U.S. officials, including Under Secretary of State V.Nuland, so concerned about the possibility of the activities held by the U.S. Defence Department in Ukraine and the materials in the biolaboratories taken over by Russian specialists?The punishment for the crimes alleged is severe. The means to hold people accountable for these crimes are INTERNATIONAL MILITARY TRIBUNALS.Russia also seems to be directing this at individuals responsible, not the DoD, and are extending an olive brach to allow the DoD to throw the true perpetrators under the bus, and clean this mess up together.Nuremberg 2.0, coming soon to a theatre near you.