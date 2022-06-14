This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on June 14, at 0:15 local time (equivalent to 22:15 universal time on June 13). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 88,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Spain. It began at an altitude of about 88 km over the province of Valencia, moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 37 km over the locality of Henarejos (province of Cuenca).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Ayora, Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).