Heavy rain has affected areas of southern Chile and southern Argentina since 06 June 2022. Flooding in Chile has damaged roads and homes, prompting evacuations. Meanwhile one person died and serval were injured after the rain triggered a mudslide in the province of Río Negro, Argentina.Areas of Los Ríos Region in Chile and Río Negro Province in Argentina saw over 50 mm of rain in 24 hours to 07 June 2022.Disaster authorities in Chile reported flooding in Corral in Los Ríos Region, where 15 houses were damaged and several people were evacuated. Flooding also damaged roads, making them impassable, in parts of Valdivia and Panguipulli districts.Over the border in the province of Río Negro, Argentina, heavy rain triggered a mudslide which slammed into a hotel building in San Carlos de Bariloche. Media reported at least one person died and three others were injured, while two other people were unaccounted for. One neighbouring building was also damaged. San Carlos de Bariloche is a popular tourist destination in the Patagonia region and borders the Nahuel Huapi glacial lake surrounded by the Andes Mountains.