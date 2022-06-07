© Stalker Zone Org

The Investigative Committee of Russia has published a documentary about the investigation of a criminal case on the development and production of biological weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine. At the moment, there are several versions for which, judging by the published documents of the Russian Defence Ministry,"The fact is that in the submitted materials there are documents on the study of, for example,The performer is the Kharkov Institute of Veterinary Medicine.Also, according to reports, pathogens of African swine fever were being developed in secret laboratories. By the way, outbreaks of this disease have been recorded in recent years on the territory of the Russian Federation in the regions bordering Ukraine. According to the Rosselkhoznadzor [Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision - SZ], in 2021 the damage from these diseases exceeded 1,700,000,000 rubles."And then nature did its job: feathered and hoofed mammals moved freely across the border and infected their relatives with a deadly disease here in Russia. The result is a massive loss of livestock and poultry and, as a result, a serious blow to the country's economy," the department says.Also, according to another version of the Investigative Committee, the appearance of biological laboratories in Ukraine and the closure of state bodies that controlled the epidemiological situation in the country is a cynical way for Western medical and pharmacological corporations to earn money. Constant outbreaks of dangerous diseases in Ukrainian cities have most likely become a real "gold mine" for suppliers of imported medicines and medical equipment.To date, the investigation is still ongoing, and all the revealed data will be given a criminal legal assessment, and the persons responsible for this activity have been identified.