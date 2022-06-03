SNOW
Cattle breeders from mountain pastures of Issyk-Kul region are calculating the number of animals that died because of the blizzard.

As of the morning of June 3, 378 sheep and goats, 142 cattle, and 22 horses were killed, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Counting the number of dead cattle continues.

Weather conditions in the mountain pastures of Issyk-Kul worsened May 30. Blizzard and avalanches hit the Karakol-Enilchek motor road, the height of snow cover in some sections reached over 1 meter. Volume of the avalanche was 80,000 cubic meters.

12 cattlemen with thousand of animals were trapped in pastures of Sary-Jaz valley due to heavy snow. Dozens of villagers tried to deliver the fodder to the animals, but they could not get there due to complicated traffic.

Locals are blaming governor of Issyk-Kul region Altynbek Sulaimanov for not cleaning up the roads.