Cattle breeders from mountain pastures of Issyk-Kul region are calculating the number of animals that died because of the blizzard.Weather conditions in the mountain pastures of Issyk-Kul worsened May 30.. Volume of the avalanche was 80,000 cubic meters.12 cattlemen with thousand of animals were trapped in pastures of Sary-Jaz valley due to heavy snow. Dozens of villagers tried to deliver the fodder to the animals, but they could not get there due to complicated traffic.Locals are blaming governor of Issyk-Kul region Altynbek Sulaimanov for not cleaning up the roads.