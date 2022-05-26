Disaster authorities in Vietnam report at least 3 people have died after severe flooding and landslides in northern provinces following days of heavy rain, with more expected. Over 900 mm of rain has fallen in 3 days in some areas.Heavy rain has affected areas of Vinh Phuc, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Cao Bang, and Hanoi. In total, 317 houses have been damagedTwo people died in a landslide in Tuyen Quang where 4 people were also injured and several houses collapsed. A third fatality was reported in Hoa Binh where a person drowned in flood waters.