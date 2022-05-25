It snowed in the Pyrenees on Tuesday. And Météo-France predicts new falls - mixed with rain - this Wednesday morning in Béarn.This Wednesday morning, the 0 degree isotherm is around 2000 m.This did not escape our friends from Météo Pyrénées : the snow made a remarkable comeback this Tuesday in our Pyrenees, especially near our home in Bigorre at Tourmalet or Pic du Midi. Hence the tweets, one of which notes that "after the summer, and the exceptionally hot weather, here is the snow again this afternoon -2 around 2,800 m".Météo-France is also forecasting new snowfall (mixed with rain) this Wednesday morning in our Bearn Pyrenees - in La Pierre-Saint-Martin, for example.(Translated by Google)