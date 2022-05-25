© Sheila Skaggs



There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the I-70 corridor between Summit County and Georgetown, US 40 between Winter Park and Empire, and Highway 285 between Kenosha Pass and Chaffee County.The snow level will get no lower than about 7,500 feet so for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, any precipitation on Tuesday will be all rain. Expect cloudy skies and much cooler than normal temperatures throughout the day with a chance for showers largely waiting until after 5 p.m.By later in the evening around 8 p.m., the chance for rain showers should get better in the Denver metro area. Then by midnight, most areas will be dry with gradually clearing skies.Looking ahead to Wednesday, sunshine will finally return statewide and temperatures will reach around 70 degrees in the Denver metro area. That's still somewhat cooler than normal. Then 80s arrive for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.