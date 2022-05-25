conducting joint research on coming threats

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov called on the BRICS countries to create joint ventures for the processing of oil and gas without the participation of external "unreliable partners".Manturov said at a meeting with the ministers of industry of the BRICS countries."In fact, our countries have already embarked on this path, having established operational cooperation in the fight against the pandemic," Manturov stressed.He also invited the ministers of industry of the BRICS countries to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held in June.BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.