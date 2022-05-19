© Getty Images/mariusFM77



"It is important that in the conditions, for example, of a global famine that will occur closer to autumn, by the end of this year all over the world, Russia should not suffer, but be fully provided with food."

"Until about 2020, wheat prices on the world market were stable, but following the increased printing of the dollar, which started around July 2020, prices started rising sharply."

"In fact, what America is trying to do with Ukraine now is to take out the grain reserves that Ukraine currently has in its possession - just another action that dooms Ukraine to serious humanitarian problems, but also dooms the global community to having big problems with hunger."

President Vladimir Putin's aide, Maksim Oreshkin, said on Thursday.According to the official,Oreskin referred to Washington's measures to curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy. However, the Biden administration's more recent actions are likely to worsen the situation, which is already dire.with the latest spike resulting from supply disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow. The two countries account for almost a third of the world's wheat exports.Following the news from New Delhi, the price of wheat futures rose by 5.9% on Monday to reach anon the Chicago commodities exchange, before correcting slightly in the following days. On the European market, the price reached a