Two hikers were fatally struck by lightning in Bukit Sarang Helang, Tasek Lama Recreational Park during a sudden turn in weather yesterday.Both men - foreigners - were found unconscious 2.5 kilometres from the entrance of the park.The Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) was alerted of the incident around noon and firefighters were dispatched to bring the men to safety.The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department also issued a yellow code alert on Sunday to inform the public of heavy downpours and thunders in numerous areas across the Sultanate.The advisory also warned of flash floods, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, with wind gusts of up to 40kilometres per hour. The FRD reminded the public to stay up-to-date with weather forecasts and to not hike after 6pm.The public is also urged to refrain from hiking alone and to inform family members or friends of their hiking plans, as well as ensuring they bring along whistles, mobile phones and water.