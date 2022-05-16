In the last week, there was significant seismic activity at a supervolcano. One of these supervolcanoes has an ongoing intrusion of magma at 3 miles or 5 kilometers depth in Chile and could produce an eruption in the next several months.Also, in Yellowstone National Park, a magnitude 4.2 quake occurred which led some people to speculate that it was volcanic in origin. And, in Australia, the nation's most active volcano produced a new eruption, sending a lava flow 2.5 kilometers downslope.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.