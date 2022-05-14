© Getty Images.



(HispanTV)



Translation: Orinoco Tribune



Vessels loaded with Iranian oil will arrive in Venezuela and Nicaragua in the next 10 days, within the framework of energy contracts signed between the countries.in the energy field between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Latin America.The secretary of the Energy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran (Majles or Parliament), Hossein Hosseinzadeh, referred this Tuesday, May 10, to the results of the visit of the Iranian delegation to the Latin American region, saying thatIn a conversation with local news agency Mehr News, Hosseinzadeh also reported the signing of one of the most historic and significant oil contracts of the Persian country with Venezuela, adding that "Iran's oil loads will arrive in Nicaragua and Venezuela in the next 10 days."In addition, Hosseinzadeh highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and Latin American countries, and said that with the cooperation of the Iranian Parliament and government, he has set himself the goal of expanding energy diplomacy with Latin American countries.The Persian official, who accompanied the Iranian Oil Minister on his visits to the countries of the region, also explained that this trip wasReferring to Venezuela's high capacity in the oil industry, Hosseinzadeh noted Iran's intention to build refineries in the South American country, andIn addition, he announced Iran's willingness to help build and establish a joint refinery between Iran, Venezuela and Nicaragua,Iran, Venezuela, and Nicaragua all face suffocating sanctions from the United States and the European Union.Within the Tehran-Caracas strategic alliance,