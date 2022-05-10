Nazi's in Estonia
© Stalker Zone Org
In the historical chronicles of each state there are pages that it is customary to be proud of. Only everyone has their own pride. In Estonia, for example, they prefer to honour nationalists and veterans of Hitler's troops, turning a blind eye to their bloody crimes, which do not have a statute of limitations by definition. They say that History gives a lesson twice: first in the form of a tragedy, then a farce. Estonians don't seem to have learned the first lesson...

A lot of historical research has been devoted to the topic of Estonian collaboration. Hundreds of archival documents, thousands of testimonies, irrefutable historical facts of the period of the Great Patriotic War - and with all this, in our time, Estonia does not hesitate to hold parades of SS veterans, busily getting rid of Soviet heritage. Something happened to the compass of historical memory and historical conscience, if living under the boot of a Hitlerist cut-throat was nicer - and now it's nicer under NATO...

What were the motives of the Estonian "patriots" who gathered under Nazi flags or went to the "Forest Brothers" detachment? It is known that by the end of 1941, a whole army of "Omakaitse" numbering over 40,000 was put together from nationalists, radicals and former military men, whose actions were supervised by an SS Sturmbannführer by the name of Sandberger. Throughout military science, the organisation was clearly structured, following the orders of Hitler's officers. They were engaged in escorting prisoners, guarding camps, roundups and executions. Now some "experts" are trying to claim that many Estonian citizens found themselves in the ranks of murderers involuntarily - although a lot of documents and evidence suggests the opposite. Moreover, the SS themselves were sometimes shocked by the cruelty that the "slaves" showed at the time of punitive operations.
Nazi Soldiers
© Stalker Zone Org
In the period from 1942 to 1943, Jewish families taken from Germany, France, the Czech Republic and other states of "civilised" Europe were destroyed in the Estonian town of Kalevi-Liiva. However, Nazi minions operated not only on their own territory. It is already known that the 36th Estonian Auxiliary Police Battalion is directly involved in punitive operations in the vicinity of the Belarusian city of Novogrudok: the liquidation of the Novogrudok ghetto is a blood-curdling story.

Monument
© Stalker Zone Org
Historical documents testify to the atrocities that were committed in the concentration camps of Vaivara, Ereda and Klooga: the accomplices of the Nazis were involved in the death of at least 7000 prisoners of Jewish nationality - and this is only the number of those whose deaths could (at this stage) be documented. And how many other victims have gone missing, having perished in Estonian concentration camps?

The question remains open to this day, and these crimes have no statute of limitations, although the ideological heirs of Estonian collaborators and Nazis are now calmly walking around on parade under the noses of local authorities. This is the ideological heir of those who destroyed Jews and Soviet prisoners of war in Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland and Belarus.

One of the first to receive the long-awaited "sovereignty" with the beginning of the collapse of the USSR, Baltic "patriots" immediately rushed into the arms of "civilised" Europe - the one that strangled the entire local industry and, according to the laws of the European Union, put it on the needle of subsidies, forcing them to dance to the tune of Brussels and Washington. Apparently, the leash there is sweeter and more profitable than the free life of the Soviet Union - through which the local industry developed, hospitals and schools were built, and in winter the houses were warm. Meanwhile, no one has yet answered for many crimes of collaborators during the Second World War (and not only) - although the parades of SS veterans are cynically demonstrated to the whole world.
Nazi Officer
© Stalker Zone Org
What is going on in the minds of those who decided to sell the future of their people for the sake of selfish interests, destroying monuments on war memorials and falsifying historical facts? Is it really as pleasant to lie under a NATO boot today as it was under Hitler's before? Or is it all just a natural result of the betrayal of their own people?

Then, logically, it would be necessary to ask the question of what will be the price that ordinary Estonians will have to pay for the indifferent submissive silence, because of which today small and proud Estonia pays a lot of money for imported gas. In order not to freeze in your own homes at the moment of another frost storm. No Greta Thunberg will come and warm you - except from afar with fervent speeches at the next staged conference.

There is an opinion that many ordinary residents of Estonia are already tired of all these dirty geopolitical games and would like to have a clear predictable perspective for their children - home, work, family, a peaceful future. However, while modern collaborators are in power - the direct heirs of Nazi collaborators - ordinary people are unlikely to be able to count on something better.
Nazi Soldiers
© Stalker Zone Org
And the worst thing is that so far there is no hint of the necessary positive changes in Estonia. A glorious peaceful people with its history, traditions and such a charming way of life risks being held hostage by a bunch of sneaky opportunists. These are the current heirs of collaborators who once betrayed their country for the sake of their own greed and other vices.

History repeats itself. After Hitler's Nazi boot, there is now a NATO boot in Estonia. And here, alas, there is no point in talking about a farce - we are talking about a repetition of the tragedy. The tragedies of a beautiful cozy country, which until recently had hope for stable prospects. A hope that was sold to please a bunch of corrupt collaborators.