Secret History
Collaboration Estonian-style: From the Wehrmacht to the present day
Stalker Zone Org
Tue, 10 May 2022 19:36 UTC
A lot of historical research has been devoted to the topic of Estonian collaboration. Hundreds of archival documents, thousands of testimonies, irrefutable historical facts of the period of the Great Patriotic War - and with all this, in our time, Estonia does not hesitate to hold parades of SS veterans, busily getting rid of Soviet heritage. Something happened to the compass of historical memory and historical conscience, if living under the boot of a Hitlerist cut-throat was nicer - and now it's nicer under NATO...
What were the motives of the Estonian "patriots" who gathered under Nazi flags or went to the "Forest Brothers" detachment? It is known that by the end of 1941, a whole army of "Omakaitse" numbering over 40,000 was put together from nationalists, radicals and former military men, whose actions were supervised by an SS Sturmbannführer by the name of Sandberger. Throughout military science, the organisation was clearly structured, following the orders of Hitler's officers. They were engaged in escorting prisoners, guarding camps, roundups and executions. Now some "experts" are trying to claim that many Estonian citizens found themselves in the ranks of murderers involuntarily - although a lot of documents and evidence suggests the opposite. Moreover, the SS themselves were sometimes shocked by the cruelty that the "slaves" showed at the time of punitive operations.
The question remains open to this day, and these crimes have no statute of limitations, although the ideological heirs of Estonian collaborators and Nazis are now calmly walking around on parade under the noses of local authorities. This is the ideological heir of those who destroyed Jews and Soviet prisoners of war in Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland and Belarus.
One of the first to receive the long-awaited "sovereignty" with the beginning of the collapse of the USSR, Baltic "patriots" immediately rushed into the arms of "civilised" Europe - the one that strangled the entire local industry and, according to the laws of the European Union, put it on the needle of subsidies, forcing them to dance to the tune of Brussels and Washington. Apparently, the leash there is sweeter and more profitable than the free life of the Soviet Union - through which the local industry developed, hospitals and schools were built, and in winter the houses were warm. Meanwhile, no one has yet answered for many crimes of collaborators during the Second World War (and not only) - although the parades of SS veterans are cynically demonstrated to the whole world.
Then, logically, it would be necessary to ask the question of what will be the price that ordinary Estonians will have to pay for the indifferent submissive silence, because of which today small and proud Estonia pays a lot of money for imported gas. In order not to freeze in your own homes at the moment of another frost storm. No Greta Thunberg will come and warm you - except from afar with fervent speeches at the next staged conference.
There is an opinion that many ordinary residents of Estonia are already tired of all these dirty geopolitical games and would like to have a clear predictable perspective for their children - home, work, family, a peaceful future. However, while modern collaborators are in power - the direct heirs of Nazi collaborators - ordinary people are unlikely to be able to count on something better.
History repeats itself. After Hitler's Nazi boot, there is now a NATO boot in Estonia. And here, alas, there is no point in talking about a farce - we are talking about a repetition of the tragedy. The tragedies of a beautiful cozy country, which until recently had hope for stable prospects. A hope that was sold to please a bunch of corrupt collaborators.