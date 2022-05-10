"They were a little bit premature, so we had to keep them in what they call the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] for a month or so, and then we brought them home. But they quickly progressed, reaching all their developmental milestones at the age of 12 months — size, weight, actions, speech, everything — at 12 months they were there."

"Nick had a severe reaction to the MMR vaccine and we went through a period of about two weeks of solid crying, screaming, vomiting, diarrhea, high temperatures and everything ... then he began to settle down from that.



"We also noticed that he arched his back quite a bit from the reaction so we know that he was having a severe reaction."

"Over a period of probably two years from then," said Rohde, "he began the slow regressive journey of losing his speech, his ability to communicate or play socially with his brother and wanting to be isolated and do his own thing."



"My wife suspected that there were some issues with the vaccination," Rohde added. "But the pediatrician told us, 'No — Einstein didn't speak until he was 5 years old.' But Nick had already been speaking when he suffered the injury."

"We were afraid going in that this would be the diagnosis," Rohde said. "The doctor then handed us two pages, Xeroxed out of a textbook, on autism, and a prescription for Ritalin and said, 'This is all I know what to do.'"

Fighting for coverage for children with autism

"A statewide poll was conducted by a highly credible polling service and the results told us the following: Nearly 80% of people thought autism should have insurance coverage. It [crossed] the political spectrum. That showed the public that the state Chamber of Commerce and the insurance lobby was against Nick's Law. And that Nick's Law had the support of the people of Oklahoma.



"We had loosely organized groups and organizations fighting together. We welcomed so many. Lots of people wrote letters telling me that they sold the farm to help pay for treatments for their son. Sisters cashing in college funds so their brother can get treatments. Third-generation ranchers selling their ranch so their granddaughter could get the help she needs."

Questioning the 'Vaccine Court'

In essence, this decision established the legal precedent that vaccines do not cause autism.

"Are the cases of 'autism' that the VICP rejected in the Omnibus Autism Proceeding really different from the cases of 'encephalopathy' and 'residual seizure disorder' that the VICP has compensated before and since? Is it possible the VICP rejected cases of 'autism' because of the hot-button label and not because of real differences in injuries or evidence?



"This preliminary study suggests that the VICP has been compensating cases of vaccine-induced encephalopathy and residual seizure disorder associated with autism since the inception of the program.



"Through this preliminary study, the authors have found eighty-three cases of autism among those compensated for vaccine-induced brain damage. This finding raises fundamental questions about the integrity, transparency, and fairness of this forum."

"Talk to the families," she told him.

"The federal government's putting their hand into the kitty, so to speak," Rohde said, "and taking part of it off the top, so the federal government is motivated to keep the program the way it is because they're receiving lots of money from it."

The program is skewed to benefit the federal government and the

pharmaceutical

industry, naturally,

'The vaccine court no longer protects children'

So children are being forced out of the program.

'Cheerleaders and stenographers'

"The injured are the collateral damage in the government campaign to promote universal vaccination, while the public health officials act as cheerleaders and the press act as their stenographers.



"But when you develop Guillain-Barré syndrome and are confined to a wheelchair a month and a half after your tetanus booster, something is happening there, but nobody's looking into it, because we don't want to find out the cause.



"That's why Bobby Kennedy and everybody else is correct when they advocated for getting rid of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] because they're captured agencies. They are, and we need to have agencies that actually look out for the safety of the public."

Lessons to learn

but with COVID there are a lot more people being injured. The numbers are so huge, we cannot continue to deny what's happened