In the last week, several volcanoes in the Galapagos Islands have been showing signs of unrest meaning that another eruption may soon occur. Also, in Vanuatu, the Gaua volcano produced its first explosive eruption in more than a decade. Meanwhile, in Russia's Kamchatka, the highly active Mutnovsky volcano has been showing signs of unrest through a very high emission of sulfur dioxide gas. This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.