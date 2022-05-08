fireball

Meteor in Minas Gerais

Clima ao Vivo cameras recorded a meteor that crossed the sky of five cities in Minas Gerais, in the beginning of the night of Thursday (05).

- Piumhi/MG - Semper Internet
- Itajubá/MG - Inovai - Cond. São Tiago
- Itapecerica/MG - Semper Internet
- Poços de Caldas/MG - Minas Garden Hotel
- Governador Valadares/MG - Lemes Tecnologia


