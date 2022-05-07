© Unknown



About the Author:

Dr. Mark Stephen Nesti, a Chartered Psychologist, Consultant Performance Psychologist and former Associate Professor of Psychology in Sport, who is very concerned about the long term ramifications of the societal anxiety deliberately generated during the pandemic to increase compliance. He is author of Meaning and Spirituality in Sport and Exercise - Psychological Perspectives.

Much has been said about how fear has been used to drive the narrative and help impose restrictions on personal liberty we have faced during the pandemic. In this article I would like to suggest thatand one whose effects will haunt us for years to come.If we take a step back for a moment, we can see thatSome sections of the media and various bodies of experts have undoubtedly used their influence to generate fear in the general public. Although fear can paralyze our thoughts and actions, I believe that what we have actually been subject to has beenAs a psychologist, I believe thatfacing individuals in the years ahead. Due to a number of complex factors operating at personal and community levels, the incidence of clinical and sub-clinical anxiety has never been higher in the U.K. population. The data to support this claim are well known, and yet, we have just been through a situation wheresupported by othersIt is quite usual in everyday speech to useinterchangeably. Most of the time this is not a problem, and reflects a basic and commonly held view that these terms describe an uncomfortable emotion which is a reaction to a perceived or real threat. In fact, however, these words describe different psychological conditions with important distinctions.In straightforward terms, we always know what it is we are afraid of, and our response involves either 'fight or flight'. Now, if we reflect on our own personal experience, we know thatIndeed, the best definitions of anxiety describe it as apprehension about a future event, and one thing we can say about the future is that it is by definition very uncertain. The way the pandemic narrative has changed so often over the course of the last two years, uncertainty about the efficacy of masks, the lethality of different strains of the virus, doubts about whether non-symptomatic transmission is possible, and changes in advice about who should be vaccinated, are just some of the sources of anxiety we have been subject to.Early in the pandemic, I noticed theThe presence of several psychologists of varying backgrounds on the SAGE group has, I am convinced,It is undoubtedly true that narratives around masks, social distancing, hand washing and vaccines have been forced through by using language and techniques designed to instill anxiety in people. This strategy has been deliberated targeted at the whole population and has at times been aimed at more vulnerable sections of the population. On other occasions it is directed at groups largely not at risk, like healthy young people and children. I am convinced thatbecause it has focused on some of the most important issues human beings face as they age, namely, fear of poor health, illness and death. In contrast,has centred on less than subtle forms of coercion around protecting others and doing the right thing. Irrespective of the methods of persuasion used by the authorities, the end result has been a crisis of anxiety.The levels of anxiety that some individuals and communities have experienced will have left people affected in many different ways. Although the SAGE psychologists seem only interested in behaviour and behaviour change,Extensive research and clinical practice suggest that psychological damage of this kind and magnitude does not disappear when the threat has been removed. More likely, for many people it will become a chronic condition. The impact of all this psychological trauma on individual lives and community cohesion will be costly, both at a financial and personal level.What is so remarkable is that the use of incessant fear to generate anxiety and change overt behaviour, has long been criticised as an unworthy approach to human learning and development. Based, as it is, largely on the animal research of Pavlov, Watson and Skinner in the early part of the last century,This approach to psychology is based on the idea that human beings do not possess free will and that the notion of freedom at a personal and societal level is something carried over from less enlightened pre-scientific times.to some of which I subscribe, and which are in line with common sense and sound reasoning. These approaches see human beings in a very different way. They are grounded in a philosophy that accepts we are influenced by genetics and the environment but that we also possess agency or freewill, and that it is this quality which ultimately is the most important factor in influencing who and what we become. These approaches to the discipline of academic psychology are much less well known in the Anglosphere, emerging as they mostly do from older traditions in European continental philosophy and psychology. The reasons for the dominance of more deterministic behaviourist and cognitive psychology within the English speaking academic world are many, although maybePsychology viewed in this way has no place for ideas like freedom, responsibility or autonomy.Looking at how the psychologists at SAGE and their colleagues have behaved during the past two years, it is clear that they favour the conditioning of people to encourage behavioural compliance. They are not alone in this bias since such models of psychology have had a huge and detrimental effect on other areas, like education and the media. The result of this denial of human agency and autonomy in thought and practice hasIn fact, it sometimes seems as though the best (and last!) critical thinkers are amongst people who have been fortunate to escape modern university education and have entered the job market straight from school. As a recently retired university academic, I noticed a very worrying andof some of my students (and younger colleagues in some cases). Such a demise has not only impacted our respective professional and vocational areas but means we are seeing a much more compliant, complacent and accepting mentality in many individuals and institutions. Approaches to psychology that deny human free will, agency and self-responsibility have, I believe, severely undermined our confidence to rely on our minds to reason well and make our own decisions.The acceptance of the centrality of free will in defining human beings means thatIt is well known that anxiety accompanies choice; indeed, even to think about the possibility of having a choice will cause anxiety, sometimes alongside excitement if it's something we like.But the tragedy and beauty of the human condition is that we are unable to escape from the need to choose. The solution to reducing anxiety is for people to reject fear and take back their freedom to think and act. If the last two years has taught us anything, it must be thatThe repercussions of this type of anxiety at an individual and society level should worry us all.