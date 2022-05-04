Flooded tunnel in Valencia, 03 May 2022.
© Policía Local Valencia
Firefighters and police rescued people from vehicles trapped in floods after a slow-moving storm brought very heavy rainfall to the Valencia Region in southeastern Spain on 03 May 2022.

AVAMET (Associació Valenciana de Meteorologia) said several locations in the city of Valencia recorded more than 200 mm of rain in 24 hours to 03 May 2022. The weather station at Camins al Grau in the city recorded 260.9 mm. Further heavy rainfall fell early on 04 May. Emergency Services 112 Valencia reported Algemesí municipality saw 70.4 m of rain in 4 hours early on 04 May.


In the metropolitan area of Valencia, firefighters rescued several occupants of vehicles trapped in flood waters in Paterna. Firefighters carried out over 50 interventions and local police 94 interventions. At least four road tunnels in the city were flooded. Some schools have been closed and rail services interrupted or suspended.

Other areas of the country have also seen severe weather in recent days. On 02 May, hail and heavy rain caused flooding and damages in parts of the Murcia Region. Murcia emergency services said around 30 mm of rain fell in 1 hour on 02 May 2022, causing floods in Caravaca de la Cruz. Emergency services (112 Murcia) responded to 48 weather-related incidents, including 6 rescues. An intense hailstorm caused damages in Bullas, Mula and Yecla.

Hail and heavy rain also affected areas further north, including parts of the capital, Madrid. Madrid 112 reported 29 incidents, including 16 interventions for flood water clearance, mostly in Leganés and Móstoles.