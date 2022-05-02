[This article is part of CAM's series on political assassinations. — Editors]
On May 7, 1996, the Charles County Sheriff's Office found the body of former CIA Director William E. Colby, 76, washed up on the shore of the Wicomico River near his canoe, about a quarter mile from his country home on Cobb Island, Maryland.
Colby's death was ruled a drowning accident. Nine days earlier, he had allegedly gone canoeing at dusk, never to return.
A graduate of Princeton University who parachuted behind Nazi lines in France during World War II as a member of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) elite Jedburgh teams, Colby had spent most of his adult life as a cold warrior in his country's clandestine service, "a soldier-priest," as a colleague called him, on a covert crusade.[1]
According to his New York Times obituary, Colby "perfected the look of an invisible man: gray suits, graying hair, glasses with translucent frames the color of pale white skin."
In the late 1960s, Colby became a target of anti-war protesters as head of the Phoenix Program in Vietnam, which resulted in the deaths of at least 40,000 civilians.[3]
Comment: This Phoenix program:
Watch 'Spooks and Cowboys', 1975 documentary on US 'Phoenix Program' in Vietnam
in an attempt to save the Agency — which is what likely led to his death.
Colby with Ngo Dinh Diem in 1963. [Source: pythiapress.com]
"traitor," with some hinting that he was a Soviet agent.
Colby also told the Justice Department in December 1974 about a) the three-year confinement of KGB defector Yuri Nosenko, which may have violated kidnapping laws; b) the illegal wiretapping of syndicated columnists Robert Allen and Paul Scott; c) the illegal surveillance of columnist Jack Anderson and his associates; d) break-ins at the homes of former CIA employees; and e) illegal surveillance of former CIA operative Victor Marchetti.
Additionally, Colby told the Justice Department that his predecessor, Richard Helms, had misled Congress in a public hearing concerning the CIA's role in the overthrow of socialist Salvador Allende in Chile.
A Suspicious Death
On April 27, 1996, Colby spent the day at the marina on Cobb Island working on his boat, which he called Eagle Wind II. After he got home at 7:00 p.m., he called his wife Sally Shelton, a high-ranking State Department official visiting her mother in Houston, whom he told he was going to steam some clams, take a shower and then go to bed.
At 7:15 p.m., Colby was spotted in his yard by both his gardener and neighbors watering his willow tree. The gardener, Joseph "Carroll" Wise, went to introduce Colby to his sister. He said that Colby never mentioned to him that he planned to go canoeing, which probably would have come up in small talk. Based on the work that was needed around Colby's yard, Wise believed that Colby would not have got into his canoe near 8:00 p.m. when darkness would have set in.[6]
Colby's canoe was discovered by a local island handyman, Greg Akers, who found it odd that the canoe [8]
Akers had been out on the water in the days before its discovery and felt that there was no way it could have been filled up with sand in that way unless somebody had wanted the canoe to stay put where it was found.[9]
Akers also found it odd that he never found a life jacket or paddle after searching the area.
According to a culinary expert, the clams would have taken at least 20-30 minutes to cook. This means that it was almost impossible that he could have gone canoeing before sunset — especially considering that he also made corn and uncorked a bottle of wine, and set it all up to eat in his sunroom, which doubled as a dining room.[11]
When Stokes entered Colby's house, the dish with the clams was on the counter, with another one on the stove. An unfinished glass of wine was left on the counter, and an open wine bottle without much missing on the table in the sunroom.[12]
According to Stokes and others who knew him, Colby was the kind of person who would have capped the wine bottle before leaving to go anywhere and put it in the fridge.
Having grown up in a military family, he was neat and immaculate in how he kept his house and extremely prudent. He would never have taken a risk by going boating in deep waters at night — on a spur-of-the-moment decision that led him to leave half his dinner uneaten.
Where Is Colby?
Colby's body was not found for nine days, despite a massive search effort the day after his disappearance involving a dozen Navy divers aided by two helicopters and more than 80 volunteers.
The body was located about 40 meters from where Kevin Akers found the canoe in an area that was accessible by car and foot. It looked like it had been in water for one or two days — not nine.
It had almost no bloating, which would have been expected.[13]
Akers said that, if Colby's canoe had really gone down in this area, the body would have washed up ashore in a few days — in the exact same spot as the canoe and not forty meters away because the current would have pushed the canoe in the direction of the body.[14]
Akers also found it odd that the searchers[15]
A tow rope was also found on Colby's canoe, when no one had seen one on it before.[16]
The Maryland state medical report determined that Colby had died one to two hours after eating. That meant he had died between 8:45 and 10:00 p.m., paddling around in his canoe in the dark for at least an hour beforehand, which is unlikely.[17]
CIA Cover-up
The CIA, which had had exclusive control of the death scene, tried to assure Colby's wife, Sally Shelton, that his death was accidental but refused to share details of its investigation.
After 15 years, Colby's family obtained a copy of the coroner's report which concluded that there was no evidence of a cardiovascular incident — which was said to have been the reason Colby had drowned.[18]
Jonathan Colby told a reporter that his dad's body was found without his shoes, likely the result of his kicking the water, and largely inconsistent with drowning or suicide.[19]
A Thorn in Somebody's Side
John DeCamp, a lawyer who investigated child sex abuse scandals in Pennsylvania and knew Colby well, told FBI Agent John Gunderson:
"you have to understand the character of Bill Colby. Bill Colby was raised as a Catholic, super-strict. His entire life was rigidly following rules. So when they tell me that he goes out under these conditions, falls out of his canoe, then drowns and can't be found for ten days, and then ten days later or whatever they find him in the exact same spot where they've searched a thousand times but he wasn't there, then I say "aha, right," and I say exactly what Bill always used to say: "If It's done right, you will never know who did it or why...I believe that for whatever reason, he was a thorn in somebody's side, and he had to be shut up."
Colby had said it was possible that organized crime is "calling the shots" at all levels of government. Earlier, prior to his retirement, Colby had angered many in the CIA's Old Guard by stripping veteran operative James J. Angleton, a longtime ally of CIA Director Richard Helms, of the Israeli desk, forcing him into retirement.
Colby also refused to support the right-wing Team B, which interpreted intelligence data on the Soviet Union's nuclear capabilities in a much more alarming way than Colby's CIA.[20]
Team B led to the establishment of the second Committee on the Present Danger — which pushed for a trillion-dollar military build-up to counter the alleged Soviet menace. It also backed a virtual CIA coup led by Theodore Shackley, Frank Carlucci, and George H. W Bush (all close allies of Helms and Angleton) which put Ronald Reagan in the White House.[21]
Crowley's Prediction
Former CIA Assistant Deputy
Crowley told author Gregory Douglas that he "knew for a fact" that some of the "old ones,""they are going to kill [Colby] for that. Watch the papers pretty soon."
Comment: See more on the Crunch Committee:
Assassinations by induced heart attack and cancer
Comment: Plausible Scenarios
Zalin Grant, Colby's friend from Vietnam who investigated his murder, envisioned a scenario in which in the early evening of his death, two or three men parked near Colby's cottage, took him by surprise and abducted him. Another two or three men then may have come by boat, tied on to Colby's canoe, pulled it loose from its mooring and towed it away.
Subsequently, they suffocated Colby and put him on ice. The water-borne assassins then took the canoe and placed it on the shoreline filled with sand to keep it from drifting away, and then returned later to place Colby's body near it — however on the wrong side of the spit of land.[22]
Susan Colby, Bill's daughter-in-law, [23]
Another "Spooky" Case
Colby's death bore eerie resemblances to that of retired CIA officer John Arthur Paisley in what Senate investigators characterized as one of the "spookiest" cases ever. Paisley also disappeared in a boat on the Chesapeake Bay on September 23, 1978, less than 40 miles from where Colby vanished.
Like Colby's canoe, Paisley's sailboat, Brillig — which possessed sophisticated communications equipment — had been found abandoned and partly submerged.[24] Later on, Paisley's body was identified in the bay, fitted with weighted diver's belts around the waist. He had been shot in the head with a nine-millimeter bullet.[25]
Paisley's ex-wife Maryann said afterwards that she did not believe that the body was that of her estranged husband, as it was four inches shorter and some thirty pounds lighter than him.
The Maryland State Police initially suggested that his death was by suicide, and the CIA, in response to questions posed by reporters, saw "no reason to disagree." The Maryland police later concluded that death was "undetermined," however, only after a belated investigation was marred by what they called the "contamination" of evidence by CIA security officers, who were the first to search the boat.[26]
[27]
Born in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, An expert in Soviet nuclear capability, he had helped debrief Yuri Ivanovich Nosenko, the most senior KGB defector in the 1960s, and became a close confidante of George H.W. Bush, whose private telephone numbers were found in his phone books.
Holding an electrical engineering degree from the University of Chicago, Paisley also worked closely with CIA counterintelligence director James J. Angleton, who had recruited Paisley when he worked as a radio operator in Palestine before the founding of the State of Israel.[28]
secret project to discredit leakers of the Pentagon Papers. He was a liaison to Nixon's Plumbers, and had broken into foreign embassies on their behalf, and participated in sex parties in Washington where high-level Nixon appointees tied up women and beat them.[29]
During Gerald Ford's presidency, Paisley served as a deputy director of the CIA's Office of Strategic Research. In that capacity, he played an important behind-the-scenes role in the Team B report of 1976 which promoted alarmist views about the Soviet Union and was critical of the Nixon-Kissinger policy of détente.[30]
Team B's members included hard-lineRichard E. Pipes, Clare Boothe Luce, Edward Teller, Paul Wolfowitz (Arms Control and Disarmament Agency), General John W. Vogt, and Paul Nitze (Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs), one of the fathers of the Cold War.
Another theory was that Paisley had become a Soviet spy and that the Chesapeake Bay incident had been contrived to disguise Paisley's defection. Others have hypothesized that Paisley was killed like Colby by the CIA's Old Guard, who resented his warm relations with Nosenko, whom the Old Guard believed to be a double agent.[31]
About the Author
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Jeremy Kuzmarov is Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine.
He is the author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including Obama's Unending Wars (Clarity Press, 2019) and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018).
He can be reached at: jkuzmarov2@gmail.com.
Comment: As it was with John Arthur Paisley, who just happened to have been sailing and was found with a lead weighted diving belt around his waist, so it was in 2006 with Philip Merril, who also had been sailing in the Chesapeake, when he was found with an anchor somehow attached to his feet. Unlike Colby, of course both Paisley and Merril were deemed suicides.
The Not So Strange Case of Philip Merrill