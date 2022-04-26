© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov



Russia faces unprecedented sanctions pressure that continues to intensify, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, noting that despite the prevailing conditions, the country's economy has the opportunity to function stably and smoothly. He has promised to support businesses as much as possible, including foreign firms that have stayed in Russia.To do that, it is necessary to respect the rights of business owners and support them to the full, including by reducing the administrative burden, Putin said.he added.The Russian president earlier instructed the government to allocateHundreds of Western companies have suspended operations and investment in Russia after it became the target of sanctions by the US and its allies., along with those belonging to the country's businesses and high-profile individuals. However, Putin said there are no plans to nationalize foreign assets in Russia in response.