© Reuters



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes in the transatlantic mission of universal democracy, rebuilding the German military to make the European Union stronger, and arming Ukraine while carefully skirting the line of open war with Russia, according to an interview published on Friday.Germany is sending weapons, ammunition and other aid to Kiev to fuel Ukraine's war against Russia, but the situation requires "a cool head and well-considered decisions, because our country bears responsibility for peace and security throughout Europe," Scholz told the German weekly Der Spiegel Ukraine has asked NATO countries for everything from artillery, tanks, and armored vehicles to ammunition. Earlier this week,On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, while rumors circulated that Germany could sell retired Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. A day later, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Berlin would send modern armored vehicles to Slovenia instead, while Ljubljana would ship its Cold War-era models to Kiev.Scholz insisted to Der Spiegel that this tightrope act was about "political responsibility," not fear., a nuclear power. I am doing everything to prevent an escalation leading to a third World War. There must be no nuclear war."There is no clear standard under which Germany could be perceived as a party in the war, so it is important for Berlin to coordinate its actions with NATO allies, Scholz explained, asThe chancellor also laid out his vision of how the conflict in Ukraine should end, while cautioning that Kiev should have the final word on that."There has to be a ceasefire, the Russian troops have to withdraw. There must be a peace agreement that will allow Ukraine to defend itself in the future.Scholz blamed the current situation in Europe on "Putin's imperialism" and argued that the Russian president "is the aggressor, nobody else."After declaring a "turning point" in German policy in a February speech,Germans are ready for a more powerful army because "they know that a better equipped Bundeswehr does not mean a change to a more aggressive German policy," Scholz told Der Spiegel, adding that his country has "repositioned itself as a democracy after all the catastrophes of the first half of the 20th century, in such a way that