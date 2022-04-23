The newspaper reportedly asked for over a year's worth of records regarding the president's visitors at his Delaware residences.
In a Monday response per the New York Post, Secret Service Freedom of Information Act Officer Kevin Tyrrell said:
"The Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located."According to the report, Biden was in Delaware for almost 100 days during his first year in office, sometimes conducting meetings with lawmakers.
Last year, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters,
"I can confirm we are not going to be providing information about the comings and goings of the president's grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware. The president goes to Delaware because it's his home. It's a place that is obviously close to his heart as many of his family members are buried there.."While the White House has maintained that they will not begin releasing records associated with Biden's Delaware visits, Psaki has reiterated that they will continue to release "visitor logs of people who visit the White House," which she says is "a step further than the prior administration and many administrations."
Comment: Delaware is just a bigger basement. Location doesn't matter and rules don't apply.