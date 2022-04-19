Puppet Masters
Pakistan's new PM writes to India's Modi saying peaceful ties imperative for progress of region
Naveed Siddiqui
Dawn
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 12:00 UTC
Dawn
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 12:00 UTC
Modi had congratulated the premier on his April 11 election as the prime minister and said India desired peace and stability in the region. PM Shehbaz had reciprocated the gesture and said Pakistan desired "peaceful and cooperative ties" with India for which a solution to the Kashmir dispute was "indispensable".
In Sunday's letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the prime minister reiterated his gratitude to his Indian counterpart for his well wishes and said that Pakistan remained "committed to the maintenance of regional peace and security".
The letter said Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution towards fighting and eliminating terrorism were "well known and globally acknowledged".
"We believe that peaceful and cooperative ties between Pakistan and India are imperative for the progress and socioeconomic uplift of our people and for the region.
"This can be best achieved through meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Shehbaz wrote.
He called on Modi to collectively secure peace and work for the "progress and prosperity of our people".
Quote of the Day
A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
They added the bearded lady last year, so is this really so surprising? Anyway, if the person is pregnant, it's a female of the species. That's...
. what year is this ? - it doesn't matter, as seems we never left Pleistocene Epoch behind, in fact, the ranks of Neanderthals have swelled, just...
Two different kind of people who are rubbing their hands for different reasons come to mind.
So, it was a diving expedition!
Of war cycles and peace cycles and everything under the sun. The higher a civilization rises, the harder they fall (WTC 9/11). [Link] [Link]