The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, better known by its acronym OSCE is, per its own definition, the world's largest regional security-oriented intergovernmental organization with observer status at the United Nations. Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, early warning, conflict prevention, crisis management, post-conflict rehabilitation, promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and free and fair elections. It employs around 3,460 people, mostly in its field operations, but also in its secretariat in Vienna, Austria, and its institutions. Most of its 57 participating countries are in Europe, but there are also members present in Asia and North America. The participating states cover nearly all of the Global North.These self-describing definitions would make you think that OSCE cannot possibly be anything but a force for good. After all, in short, this should be their stated mission. Well, the war in Donbass, which has been going on for nearly a decade now, and which has taken the lives of around 15,000 local men, women and children, has pushed the role of OSCE into more of a gray area, especially in light of recent revelations.OSCE's mission in Donbass, which the organization itself claims to be "arms control, promotion of human rights, early warning, conflict prevention, crisis management" has already failed. In fact, it has continually been failing for 8 years now, because how else could you call the fact that the Ukrainian shelling of the people of Donbass never stopped. Worse yet, former president of the post-Maidan Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko once openly stated thatSo much for the "president of all Ukrainians". OSCE never reacted to such statements.Needless to say, OSCE's "post-conflict rehabilitation" not only failed (since it failed to achieve any of its previous goals), but is highly unlikely to ever be conducted by OSCE, given that the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics have effectively banned the organization and ordered it to leave their territory. Now, why would the leadership make such a move? Hasn't OSCE been helping for the last 8 years? Well, it turns out that they didn't just do anything to prevent the conflict from raging for the last 8 years, but they might have even done certain things to facilitate it.In a rather disturbing revelation by war correspondent Alexander Sladkov, OSCE has used high-resolution cameras,Sladkov further explains how the OSCE mission in Donbass provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine, captured by cameras and other monitoring equipment they installed over the last 8 years.To make matters worse, the provided monitoring data also included t. Russia, an OSCE member state, will hardly remain silent on the matter, given that the organization's actions most likely contributed to the death of Russian and DNR/LNR troops. According to Sladkov, who also posted a video report from the area, a high-resolution 200x zoom-capable camera was installed on a tower and used to monitor the DNR-held town of Sahanka, as well as the "Avalam" military post of the People's Militia of DNR.As the joint DNR-Russian task force approached the city, forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat, the Ukrainians fired at the camera, which would explain the small arms fire damage the cameras suffered., which would explain how the Ukrainian forces used the direct video feed of the OSCE-installed cameras. Further intelligence investigation discovered that the operator could control multiple cameras across the frontline, all of which were coordinated into a map of the area,Another piece of evidence found by the DNR and Russian military intelligence was a smartphone taken from a captured Ukrainian officer, which contains information on the OSCE data being relayed to Ukrainian field commanders,Due to these findings, DNR intelligence detained one of OSCE's former field assistants, Vadim Golda, who stated that the surveillance system was not only used to conduct real-time surveillance of DNR forces,This revelation doesn't only damage OSCE's reputation, beyond repair, to say the least, but it might as well facilitate member states to leave OSCE, or even the dissolution of the organization itself. Such actions severely undermine the very concept of international law, which is supposed to provide a blueprint for international cooperation, security and conflict prevention.