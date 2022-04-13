© Yellowstone National Park



Yellowstone is getting pounded by a snowstorm just as some roads were scheduled to reopen for the spring. The national park was blanketed with 8 inches of snow and counting on Tuesday, April 12, park officials said on Facebook."If you're planning a visit, be sure to check the local weather and park road conditions," park officials said Monday, April 11, on Facebook. "Find up-to-date park road status." Some Yellowstone roads were expected to reopen to the public for the spring and summer season starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 15, according to the National Park Service.