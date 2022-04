© Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis/Getty Images



"With the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions in May, Texas will be taking its own unprecedented actions this month to do what no state in America has ever done in the history of this country to better secure our state, as well as our nation.



"To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed with hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C. We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

"I think it's pretty clear that this is a publicity stunt. I know that the governor of Texas, or any state, does not have the legal authority to compel anyone to get on a bus."



"His own office admits that a migrant would need to voluntarily be transported and he can't compel them to because, again, enforcement of our country's immigration laws lies with the federal government and not a state."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has thrown down a gauntlet of sorts after the Biden administration rejected Gov. Greg Abbott's pledge last week to begin busing illegal migrants to Washington D.C. in protest over lax border enforcement policies.The back and forth began when the Lone Star State's GOP governor vowed during a press conference last week toAbbott has long accused the Biden administration ofamid record numbers of encounters practically since President Biden took office.Also, Abbott is part of a growing number of Republicans and Democrats upset with theas a means of slowing the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the agency that initially imposed the rule — has saidAbbott said:The new policy will "dramatically slow traffic from Mexico into Texas," the governor noted, but he nevertheless said the new process will be vital to helping curb cartel activity flowing from Mexico into Texas.That led to pushback from the White House.Press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News' Peter Doocy, who asked the administration to respond to Abbott's pledge: