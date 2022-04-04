The Unknown War, a documentary series released in 1978, focuses entirely on the events of WW2 from the perspective of the Soviet Union. It is sympathetic to the immense struggle of all the soviet peoples in their fight against fascism. The series has been reproduced on the Proletarian TV YouTube channel to counter the historical revisionism that has arisen across the western world which portrays the United States along with Britain and France as the victors over fascism.