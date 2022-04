Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that two members of Congress are being "spied on" by the U.S. intelligence apparatus.The top-rated cable news personality, who accused the National Security Agency of spying on him last year, made the comment during an interview Friday with Utah GOP Rep. Chris Stewart. The congressman has introduced legislation to better protect U.S. citizens from domestic surveillance activities.Just what is being asserted here is unclear. There is precedent for U.S. intelligence officials admitting to spying on members of Congress. Then-CIA Director John Brennan admitted his agency did snoop on Senate staffers in 2014 after previously denying it. There are also murkier situations. Record that Carlson's identity was disclosed through a process known as "unmasking," which is when the names of U.S. citizens that are mentioned but covered up in final intelligence reports about the surveillance of foreigners are revealed upon the request of authorized officials, who have the ability to ask for the disclosures, often to understand the information better.In August, the inspector general for the NSA announced an investigation into claims that the agency targeted a member of the press.Stewart's bill, introduced last week, would make two changes to the National Security Act of 1947.The legislation has one co-sponsor in Rep. Kelly Trent, a Mississippi Republican, according to Congress.gov