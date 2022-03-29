© AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev



The bloc's refusal follows a similar announcement by G7 countriesrejecting Moscow's March 31 deadline for switching payment mechanisms. The announcement comes a day after a similar response from the G7 nations.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that. On Monday, he ordered the government to develop the necessary tools to accomplish the task and set a deadline for Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday thatas euros and dollars will not be accepted from March 31.Moscow has indicated that theby imposing sanctions and freezing the nation's foreign currency reserves. These will most likely include the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, the EU, and a number of smaller countries.