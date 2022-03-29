© Unknown

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler worked as a reporter and feature writer for numerous newspapers and as a staff writer for Rolling Stone Magazine. He turned to writing books full time and is the author of The Geography of Nowhere, Home from Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, The Long Emergency, World Made by Hand, and at least 13 more. He has lectured at Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, MIT, RPI, U of Virginia and other colleges as well as many professional appearances such as the AIA, the APA, and National Trust for Historic Preservation.

You see, there are real people behind all these disorders of our national life. Many more besides just the notorious Dr. Fauci...One reason American movies are so bad these days is they have forgotten how to tell a story. Stuff just happens to characters. Cause, effect, and consequence no longer exist in the workshops of Hollywood. And one might sense thatwith all its stories and narratives.to the people in this country now.With the Russian operation in Ukraine alarming the populace, you might have forgotten the late Covid-19 epidemic that provoked so much public hysteria and government policy overreach. Stuff happened during those two-plus years of Covid-19, and, even with Ukraine blaring from the cable news channels,Vaccine mandates are still in force, in New York City, for instance — except for performers and ballplayers, who are exempted now, as announced this week by Mayor Eric Adams. If you detect any specious reasoning behind that diktat, at least you know who made it happen.certainly notwho just days ago talked up another booster shot of his obviously defective mRNA "vaccines." Dr. Fauci proposed that despite a raft of emerging statistics from the life insurance realm that indicate a shockingly high number of mysterious all-causes deaths for people in the prime of life.1) blood clotting in the capillaries of various organs, apparently caused by the "vaccine's" main active ingredient, spike proteins; 2) heart inflammation (pericarditis and myocarditis); 3) a mystifying array of neurological afflictions; and 4) switched-off immune system toggles, including the cellular mechanism for preventing the growth of cancers.This developing picture of a public health catastrophe, growing more robustly detailed by the week, has somehow not alerted the general public, not least because the entire public health officialdom does not want them to know about it. In fact, as averred to above,which are responsible. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, is rather well-known — though her duties appear limited to the public impersonation of a "concerned mom" —Does Science play any part in the emerging disaster of sharply rising all-causes deaths? It would be good to know, don't you think?You'd think he would be out there surveilling things.How aboutHe would be in charge, presumably, of the VAERS system, which tabulates adverse vaccine events. That systemWhy is that? Becausethat the CDC pledged to fix it more than ten years ago and never got around to it. Why is that, Dr. Moyer? Has anyone asked him? I don't think so.There is the appalling and still on-goingsuch as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, fluvoxamine, et cetera, though the protocols have been proven highly effective in clinical practice as well as scores of internationally peer-reviewed studies. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died because these drugs were maliciously outlawed.with loss of medical licenses for using these safe and effective drugs, or even talking them up.Was itrecently retired director of the National Institutes for Health (NIH)? He must have at least approved the policy., who was Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from Dec. 2019 to Jan. 2021, the heart of the Covid event time-line?who was Acting Commissioner from Jan. 2021 to Feb. 2022 — and was previously the longtime chief of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research? Or the current chief of that outfit, oneOr, the FDA's Acting Chief Scientist? Was outlawing early treatment in their purviews? Did they even know about it? How could they not?Consider another killer on-the-scene:originally for Hepatitis-C, manufactured by Gilead Sciences. US public health has anointed remdesivir the standard-of-practice for patients severely ill with stage-two inflammatory Covid in the ICUs all over America. It is well-known that remdesivir destroys kidney function in as little as five days. This supposed anti-viral agent is being used after the high-viral-load stage-one phase of Covid is over. How many ICU patients have been killed by remdesivir?Why not ask Judith A McMeekin, Pharma D, the FDA's Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs? Or Sam Posner, Acting Director for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases? Or Rima F. Khabbaz, MD, Director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases? Or Debra Houry, MD, Acting Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and, since 2014, Director of the Center for Injury Prevention and Control? Or the CDC's Chief Medical Officer, Mitchell Wolf, MD? Or Nathaniel Smith, MD, CDC's Deputy Director of Public Health Service and Implementation? Or maybe Jay C. Butler, Deputy CDC Director for Infectious Diseases?Will any actual persons answer for any of this?Oh, by the way, perhaps you noticedrecently winning the Women's 500-yard freestyle race in the NCAA nationals. How did it happen that the six-foot-four Thomas, oddly still in possession of normal male genitalia, got permission to compete against, shall we say, natural-born women? You can ask Mark Emmert, the NCAA President, or Wendell E. Pritchett, President of the U. of Penn., or Alanna W Shanahan, Penn Director of Athletics, or Lauren C. Procopio, Assistant Director for Men's/Women's Swimming.You see, there are real people behind all these disorders of our national life. Many more besides just the notorious Dr. Fauci... and many more work under all these directors of this-and-that.