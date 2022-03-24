© Peter Nicholls/Reuters



"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight. We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust."

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late on March 23 that his country would sendwhich is battling against a brutal invasion by Russian forces.Johnson said on the eve of a NATO and G7 summit in Brussels. He said in a statement:According to his office, Johnson will press Western allies at the Brussels summits to "step up a gear" in their responses to Moscow's actions.He will urge the delivery ofaccording to his office.The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country. Zelensky said in a video address in English: