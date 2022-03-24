The missiles will consist of antitank and high-explosive weapons, Johnson said on the eve of a NATO and G7 summit in Brussels. He said in a statement:
"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defenses as they turn the tide in this fight. We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine's towns and cities into dust."According to his office, Johnson will press Western allies at the Brussels summits to "step up a gear" in their responses to Moscow's actions.
He will urge the delivery of "enhanced defensive support to Ukraine and doubling down on economic sanctions," according to his office.
The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest Russia's invasion of his country. Zelensky said in a video address in English:
"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life. Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."
Comment: How many people would 6000 (more) missiles kill? How many would arbitration kill?