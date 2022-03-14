Earth Changes
More March snow brings further disruption to Greece
Greek City Times
Sun, 13 Mar 2022 13:12 UTC
Large parts of north and central Greece also saw hours long snowfall on Saturday, including the islands of Skiathos, Skopelos and Skyros, as well as the mountainous regions of Crete.
In the north of the country, temperatures had dropped to around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.
Motorists have been ordered to travel with snow chains in parts of mainland Greece to prevent them from getting stranded.
The railways have also suspended traffic between Athens and the northern regions of the country for 24 hours, state radio reported on Saturday.
The Greek meteorological office expects the weather to gradually improve from Sunday afternoon.
- Restaurants now requiring proof of Ukraine support
- Gavin Newsom thankful as fleeing Californians can no longer afford to fill up their U-Hauls
- Patriot! Hillary vows to stop importing dossiers from Russia
- Biden sells Alaska back to Russia so we can start drilling for oil there again
- Spike in myocarditis may be linked to Ukraine crisis says MSM
- To protest Russia, Ivan Drago blurred out of Rocky IV
- Patriotism! Apple Maps erases Russia
- D.C. hospitals overrun with injured geriatrics who stood up, sat down too much at SOTU speech
- Face mask requirements lifted ahead of new gas mask requirements
- Ukrainian president demands a full refund of the millions in bribes paid to the Bidens
- Taiwan issues official statement: 'Lol. We are so screwed'
- Biden warns Russia that if they don't stop he will deploy deadly trans admiral
- US northern border overwhelmed with refugees trying to escape Canada
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
In the Truth there is no news, and in the News there is no truth
Beijing has sacked several high-ranking officials for mishandling a rise in infections Not sure what that is supposed to be. I think it is a cover...
"But it is a conspiracy to undermine our prosperity and our freedoms through inflationary crisis as well as green energy mandates. Leftists have...
Thank you sott.net for this article. Here is another somewhat related article I read today courtesy Lew Rockwell's place. [Link] - This Is Your...
Is it too late to return to the idea of regional food self-sufficiency? You know, eating only what can be produced locally.
I was fortunate to attend a university/college that implemented a Renaissance man approach to education. If you majored in a humanities subject...