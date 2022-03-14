SNOW
As forecasted, a weekend of heavy snowfall sweeps over parts of Greece causing disruptions and travel chaos.

Large parts of north and central Greece also saw hours long snowfall on Saturday, including the islands of Skiathos, Skopelos and Skyros, as well as the mountainous regions of Crete.

In the north of the country, temperatures had dropped to around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.

Motorists have been ordered to travel with snow chains in parts of mainland Greece to prevent them from getting stranded.



The railways have also suspended traffic between Athens and the northern regions of the country for 24 hours, state radio reported on Saturday.

The Greek meteorological office expects the weather to gradually improve from Sunday afternoon.