Talk show host Bill Maher closed out his Friday night program by saying it's "worth asking" why Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine during the Biden presidency, not while former President Donald Trump was in office.Maher blasted pundits on both sides of the political aisle for using the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prove "everything we already believed and everything goes back to what we already hate," pointing to Republicans blaming President Joe Biden for the ongoing war and Democrats blaming everything under the sun on Trump.Also on Friday night, Maher defended Florida's anti-grooming law , which Democrats and progressive critics have falsely labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill "So we're talking about very young kids who, you know, as always with this stuff, you know this. It's not like there's no kernel of truth in that maybe kids that young shouldn't be thinking about sex at all," Maher stated on the "Overtime" segment.