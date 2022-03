© Asia Briefing Ltd.

© RIA

"It is important to maintain and boost mutually respectful, constructive and effective cooperation globally, as well as to strengthen the emerging multipolar world order that consists of independent centers of economic growth and political influence, which certainly includes BRICS," Putin emphasized.

Russia's war on Ukraine is continuing to boost food prices. While the US and European countries are engaged in economic warfare against Moscow, it appears Russia's turn to strike back has emerged.On Thursday, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said Russia decided toThis comes when global food prices are at record highs, and European fertilizer makers are struggling to produce nutrients ahead of the spring growing season, increasing global food inflation risks.President Vladimir Putin said the fertilizer export ban was a moveThis is another sign of growing protectionism worldwide as countries grapple with soaring food prices. Putin saidNotably, Putin added thatMaking matters worse, Interfax , an independent Russian news agency, reported earlier thatInterfax said Moscow could temporarily ban grain exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) andThis may result in declining food supplies for those countries and soaring food costs Possible Russian retaliatory measures follow a series of Western sanctions on Russia, which have collapsed the ruble, locked the central bank out of a large chunk of its foreign-currency savings, and crushed its ability to trade with the outside world by removing certain Russian banks from SWIFT Russian President Vladimir Putin has been quoted well before the invasion of Ukraine of the need to strengthen an emerging multipolar world order.It's early to declare if Western sanctions will paralyze Russia, but what appears to be happening is thatas a great power struggle between the West and East flourishes.Earlier this week, Russian banks that were cut off from SWIFT turned to China's state-owned UnionPay system. Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday its oil and gas firms have other buyers as many Western nations halt or wind down purchases for energy products.The global economy is splintering, and Russia could be inclined to unleash retaliatory economic measures outside the Eurasian Economic Union. This area in Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Central Asia, is also home to some of China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as One Belt One Road... and likely includes numerous so-called "friendly countries" including China.Meanwhile,Things are getting a little bit out of control.To sum up, Russia banning fertilizer and the possibility of certain agricultural products to the West will result in elevated food prices. At the same time, we see a multipolar world order emerging that is bringing Moscow and Beijing closer by the day.