President Joe Biden is gearing up to sign a much-anticipated executive order on cryptocurrencies later this week, Reuters reports , paving the way for a wave of detailed studies on the future of digital currencies.Biden is expected to direct multiple agencies to study the viability and risks of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC), which might require congressional approval. China has already begun piloting its own CBDC, the digital yuan, which logged $14 billion in digital transactions at the end of last year."Too many Americans don't have access to easy payments systems and banking accounts, and I think this is something that a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency, could help with," she said last year. "It could result in faster, safer and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals."Others are more circumspect about the, especially in the hands of more authoritarian countries. This past January, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Republican who has called cryptocurrency "freedom money," said that China's pilot project with the electronic yuan allowed "the Communist Party of China to surveil the uses of its central bank digital currency." Sabrina Toppa is a writer at TheStreet Crypto based in Asia. She has written for The Guardian, TIME Magazine, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and other publications. Follow her on Twitter @SabrinaToppa . For tips: sabrina.toppa@roundtable.io.