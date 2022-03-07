SOTT Earth Changes Summary - February 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Sun, 06 Mar 2022 20:55 UTC
Brazil was hit by an unprecedented amount of rain during February, affecting millions. Mudslides and floods hit the city of Petropolis killing at least 152, flooding rivers in Rondônia displaced thousands, and roads turned into rivers in Umuarama.
A cold front brought heavy rain and strong winds to Haiti and Dominican Republic. Rain fell for 36 hours, and several rivers have broken their banks. Nearly 3,444 homes were affected, and 2,500 families were displaced.
Parts of Quito, Ecuador, were devastated by the heaviest rain in almost 20 years. 40 times more rain fell than predicted by the forecasts. The deluge triggered a landslide that destroyed houses, carried away dozens of vehicles, and claimed 24 lives.
At least 20 people died, and more than 55,000 others were displaced after Cyclone Batsirai slammed into the eastern coast of Madagascar. The widespread floods damaged the main road linking the north and south areas of the island, destroyed 8000 houses, and displaced 131,000 people.
Cyclone Batsirai killed at least ten people and displaced nearly 48,000 in Madagascar. Parts of the country were affected by heavy rains and strong winds that uprooted trees and destroyed houses. All this while the island was still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year.
Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the UK with 122 miles per hour winds that uprooted trees, blown-off roofs, and knocked out power lines. It is now considered the strongest storm in the history of England.
Eunice caused four deaths in the Netherlands, two in the UK, two in Belgium, and one in Ireland.
Later this month, Storm Franklin caused heavy floods in the northern UK, triggering the evacuation of thousands of people.
In Argentina, wildfires out of control have scorched almost 800,000 hectares of the province of Corrientes, 9% of the province's area. The fires have acutely affected wildlife in the area.
A strong and shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday. The tremor damaged buildings, killed seven people and injured 85. More than 5,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for February 2022:
Or watch on Odysee.
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
'Shocking Discovery, Pole Shift Hitting Ionosphere | S0 News Mar.6.2022' [Link]
*
🚨'PANIC IN MEXICO 🇲🇽 Two earthquakes hit in three days! March 2022 Oaxaca Veracruz sismo temblor' [Link]
'16 Day Forecast hiding something' [Link]
'Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, March 5, 2022, # 343' [Link]
'Those who rule from the shadows are now more desperate and dangerous then ever before. The global controllers are well versed at altering the narrative, they have been doing so at will for decades. Any and every time power structures feel they need to further distract and divide the masses, a new chapter is commenced. A coordinated effort from corporate media enhances the impact of the newest chapter of the script, and the planetary Truman Show continues to play out. Through it all, countless converging covert onslaughts are carried out, from the clouds to the ground. Increasing droughts, deluges, wildfires, pandemics, global conflict, the list goes on and on. Are populations finally beginning to suspect the orchestration from those behind the curtain of propaganda, lies and deception? Do we have enough time left to pull the curtain back and correct our course?'