© South Front

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian forces are using phosphorus-filled 122 mm shells for D-30 howitzers and phosphorus-filled rockets for BM-21 Grad launchers. These munitions areNew assault units of the nationalist organization Right Sector arrived in Mariupol from the Lvov Region. They deployed armored vehicles and artillery in residential areas of the city, using the local population as "human shields". Civilian cars are being shot at in the city. There are reports of dozens of civilians killed by nationalists.Ukrainian Tochka-U targeted Mariupol.The AFU MLRS was destroyed by the fire of the Russian Armed Forces near Mariupol.AFU cargo helicopters are sending reinforcements to the city.In Severodonetsk, a cityThese measures do not stop the retreat of the AFU units.The AFU military equipments destroyed near Severodonetsk.The village of Bugas, located 2 kilometres from the key position of Ukrainian units in Donbas, the village of Volnovakha, is now liberated by DPR units. On the evening of February 27, an assault directly on Volnovakha began. The results of the assault as of 2 a.m. local time on February 28 are not known. The settlement remains under Ukrainian control.DPR units advanced 6 km more from northeast to southwest in the direction of Mariupol, and the settlements of Nizhnee, Granitnoye, and Gnutovo were liberated, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In an attempt to stop DPR forces in this direction,In the direction of the Russian military offensive (Crimean grouping) from the west and northwest to the east and southeast along the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, the large settlement of Berdyansk was liberated in the afternoon of February 27. On the evening of February 27, Russian units approached the village of Mangush, 10 kilometers west of Mariupol.On the night of February 28, reports were received from local residents that street battles were taking place in Mariupol. Thus, in Kirov Square, there was a clash between police and an unidentified military unit. There is also fighting near the city center, near 96 Metallurgov Street.On February 27, one of the advance groups of the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv, which had advanced into the city on light military vehicles, was destroyed. At least one serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was taken captive. The Russian command's incomprehensible actions continue in the Kharkiv direction, which are successfully exploited by the defending Ukrainian units. It is premature to speak of the capture of the city or even of partial control by Russia. As of February 28, the defense of the Kharkiv area is an example of the most successful actions of the AFU against the Russian Defense Ministry.Two civilians were reportedly blamed to be Russian saboteurs and killed by Ukrainian nazi units:Neither Sumy, nor Kherson, nor Berdyansk,Zaporizhzhya is not yet blockaded - the Russian forces attempting to encircle the AFU grouping in Donetsk have left the city behind their left flank.Forward Russian units are gradually approaching the city from the east, but they still have a dozen of kilometers to go before the city limits.Near Nikolaev, the situation has not changed significantly.In general, it should be noted thatin a number of areas. The AFU suffers heavy losses and is forced to retreat, leaving "fortress garrisons" in the hope that they can contain the large Russian forces and extinguish the pace of advance.According to sources in the Russian Defense Ministry,, including servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Rosgvardiya and the Interior Ministry, as well as losses of servicemen of the LDPR (most of the LDPR soldiers are also Russian citizens).At the same time, the source noted that given the scale of the operation, which included four fronts and the involvement of all branches of troops, which RussiaThe source does not undertake to estimate losses on the Ukrainian side, suggesting that they are several times higher.Ukrainian soldiers force a wounded Russian serviceman to shout "Glory to Ukraine!" on pain of execution. Despite the threats, he shouted "Glory to Russia, Glory to Ukraine!"Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed information about the destruction of the An-225 Mriya, the largest aircraft on the planet. The plane was destroyed by the Ukrainians themselves with artillery fire.The situation in the international arena is rapidly escalating. The head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrel said that the EU will supply combat aircraft to Ukraine. Most likely, it means the supply of Soviet aircraft from the countries of the former Warsaw Pact. The delivery of thousands of weapons and the blocking of a large part of the Russian banking system were also announced. It is planned to impose restrictions and seizures on the assets of the Russian Central Bank.Turkey has officially closed the Bosporus and the Dardanelles to Russian and Ukrainian warships.In its turn,In the second half of February 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov to put the Russian army's deterrence forces on special alert. According to him, high-ranking Western officials "make aggressive statements" about Russia.