Floods in Malaysia, February 2022.
© Government of Malaysia
Flooding has forced thousands of families to evacuate their homes in Malaysia after days of heavy rainfall. Flooding was also reported in several provinces of neighbouring southern Thailand where authorities say around 60,000 people have been affected.

Malaysia

Flooding began in Peninsular Malaysia after heavy rainfall from 25 February 2022. The city of Kuala Trengganu in Terengganu recorded more than 400 mm of rain in 48 hours to 27 February 2022.

As of 28 February, the country's disaster management agency NADMA reported around 6,000 families (20,000 people) had evacuated their homes and moved to 224 evacuation centres across 15 districts in Kelantan and Terengganu states.

A total of 8,075 people have evacuated their homes in Kelantan, where the district of Pasir Mas (5,943 evacuated) is hardest hit. In Terengganu State, over 3,500 people were displaced in Hulu Terengganu district and 4,284 in Kemaman.


In a statement of 27 February, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said "I received reports of several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu, especially in Hulu Terengganu, were hit by a severe flood.

"Since yesterday, NADMA as well as rescue agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, PDRM, ATM and the Public Defence Forces have been deployed to work to relocate flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan."

Malaysia Meteorological Department warned that severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas, was likely to continue to affected Peninsular Malaysia as well as parts of Borneo island.

Malaysia experienced some of the worst flooding in the country's history from December 2021 to January 2022. Around 50 people lost their lives and over 125,000 were forced from their homes.

Southern Thailand

Heavy rain has also affected southern Thailand over the last few days, resulting in floods in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang and Yala. Thai Meteorological Department reported 184 mm of rain fell in Pattani in 24 hours.

According to the country's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), a total of 60,645 people have been affected from 12,129 families. No fatalities or injuries were reported as of 28 February.