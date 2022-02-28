© Government of Malaysia



Malaysia

Southern Thailand

Flooding has forced thousands of families to evacuate their homes in Malaysia after days of heavy rainfall. Flooding was also reported in several provinces of neighbouring southern Thailand where authorities sayAs of 28 February, the country's disaster management agency NADMA reported around 6,000 families (20,000 people) had evacuated their homes and moved to 224 evacuation centres across 15 districts in Kelantan and Terengganu states.A total of 8,075 people have evacuated their homes in Kelantan, where the district of Pasir Mas (5,943 evacuated) is hardest hit. In Terengganu State, over 3,500 people were displaced in Hulu Terengganu district and 4,284 in Kemaman.In a statement of 27 February, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said "I received reports of several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu, especially in Hulu Terengganu, were hit by a severe flood."Since yesterday, NADMA as well as rescue agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, PDRM, ATM and the Public Defence Forces have been deployed to work to relocate flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan."Malaysia Meteorological Department warned that severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas, was likely to continue to affected Peninsular Malaysia as well as parts of Borneo island.Heavy rain has also affected southern Thailand over the last few days, resulting in floods in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang and Yala. Thai Meteorological Department reported 184 mm of rain fell in Pattani in 24 hours.According to the country's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM),from 12,129 families. No fatalities or injuries were reported as of 28 February.